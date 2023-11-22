Wolverine

Homage to Barry Lopez

Courtesan of shadow, doyenne of surprise,

this is the creature that maybe never was,

known to us only by her charismatic absences,

by all we’d only half-glimpsed, mistaken,

or maybe even vaguely dreamed.

A stunning shock of cannon-shot, a whisper

of patchouli in the air, a snarling paradox

enshrouded in the tangled brush, she taunts us

with a flash of russet flame that lacerates the snowbanks

of synecdoche and slips from metaphor like mercury.

Fugitive field-particle of our imagining, she’s only free

to make her absence known at some specific time

or in a certain place, but never both at once,

however clever our retreat, however long we may

have lain in wait. Inhabiting a world of tracings,

signs and scat, in her domain we all are creatures caught

in the grip of a dubious past, captured by the escape

of that which, barely seen, was just as likely missed.

They say one day she wandered into a man-laid trap,

this fugitive wavelet of antimatter gathered in a bottle,

and roaring like a turbine tore her flesh to shreds

against the unforgiving steel, so much so that,

once subdued, she’d reduced herself by nearly half,

and strewn her cage with mucus, blood and musk,

with livid hunks of sparkling fur, uprooted claw,

and the scattered jagged detritus of shattered tooth.

And in the end, they engineered for her a tidy

domicile to replicate her habitat, or so they said,

and families came to view the beast but only saw

the sign outside her empty-seeming space, a sign

that read The Wolverine, because with no way out

she’d had no choice in life but to weasel through

some wormhole in the Real and find a passage inward.

The keepers said they saw her shining coat grow dun

and darkling eye grow dim beneath their probings

and inspections on that lengthy day of first captivity,

as she lay spent and etherized upon her mat, her dusky

fires fading in the sinkhole-weeks that followed,

passive in the face of overwhelming force,

yet revealing nothing, resisting nothing, escaping

into their very grasp, leaving nothing for us

in that ferocious wake but her relentless absence,

this fiercely uncommunicative, eternally savage

corpse behind.

Some Movies Work

Thou foster-child of silence and slow time

—John Keats, Ode on a Grecian Urn

Some movies work

the way a ballgame works

when we’ve stepped from the stream

of busy day, when we’ve stepped off the clock

into the blinding green and everyone

has tossed that ticking wristwatch well away

into the quiet air of evening at the park

to sit where time has lost all meaning

and our living’s measure only lives

in the timeless round of at-bats, signals,

signs and innings, and the only evidence

of the expiring light is a long sharp shadow

inching unnoticed into the outfield,

unruffled by the ponderous drama of the game,

by the eccentric ceremonials of the batter in his box,

the sudden crack of ash-wood at the plate,

the oddly distant roar of the incantatory crowd,

and the nervous scuffling antics,

the gimlet stares and sets and blazing deliveries

of our hometown pitcher on the mound.

Some movies work like this.

What wonder some just can’t sit still

to see a careful man adjust his razor at the sink,

to hear a woman softly humming at the window

while rustling maples darken in the street.

Some folks, I understand, are left unsettled

by the emptiness of time, the vacant hours,

the countless scoreless innings of this life.

They find it disconcerting to be dropped

into a world without action, without purpose,

lacking clear direction, lacking plot.

Believe me, I do understand, but not a lot,

and I do have to wonder why it is they ever

even feel they need to make a showing at the park,

when all they really have to see and know

is what we all will know as we file back out

into the saturated night, into the stream,

to the car left waiting

somewhere in the dark.