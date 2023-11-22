Wolverine, Some Movies Work & Other Poetry
By DB Jonas
Wolverine
Homage to Barry Lopez
Courtesan of shadow, doyenne of surprise,
this is the creature that maybe never was,
known to us only by her charismatic absences,
by all we’d only half-glimpsed, mistaken,
or maybe even vaguely dreamed.
A stunning shock of cannon-shot, a whisper
of patchouli in the air, a snarling paradox
enshrouded in the tangled brush, she taunts us
with a flash of russet flame that lacerates the snowbanks
of synecdoche and slips from metaphor like mercury.
Fugitive field-particle of our imagining, she’s only free
to make her absence known at some specific time
or in a certain place, but never both at once,
however clever our retreat, however long we may
have lain in wait. Inhabiting a world of tracings,
signs and scat, in her domain we all are creatures caught
in the grip of a dubious past, captured by the escape
of that which, barely seen, was just as likely missed.
They say one day she wandered into a man-laid trap,
this fugitive wavelet of antimatter gathered in a bottle,
and roaring like a turbine tore her flesh to shreds
against the unforgiving steel, so much so that,
once subdued, she’d reduced herself by nearly half,
and strewn her cage with mucus, blood and musk,
with livid hunks of sparkling fur, uprooted claw,
and the scattered jagged detritus of shattered tooth.
And in the end, they engineered for her a tidy
domicile to replicate her habitat, or so they said,
and families came to view the beast but only saw
the sign outside her empty-seeming space, a sign
that read The Wolverine, because with no way out
she’d had no choice in life but to weasel through
some wormhole in the Real and find a passage inward.
The keepers said they saw her shining coat grow dun
and darkling eye grow dim beneath their probings
and inspections on that lengthy day of first captivity,
as she lay spent and etherized upon her mat, her dusky
fires fading in the sinkhole-weeks that followed,
passive in the face of overwhelming force,
yet revealing nothing, resisting nothing, escaping
into their very grasp, leaving nothing for us
in that ferocious wake but her relentless absence,
this fiercely uncommunicative, eternally savage
corpse behind.
Some Movies Work
Thou foster-child of silence and slow time
—John Keats, Ode on a Grecian Urn
Some movies work
the way a ballgame works
when we’ve stepped from the stream
of busy day, when we’ve stepped off the clock
into the blinding green and everyone
has tossed that ticking wristwatch well away
into the quiet air of evening at the park
to sit where time has lost all meaning
and our living’s measure only lives
in the timeless round of at-bats, signals,
signs and innings, and the only evidence
of the expiring light is a long sharp shadow
inching unnoticed into the outfield,
unruffled by the ponderous drama of the game,
by the eccentric ceremonials of the batter in his box,
the sudden crack of ash-wood at the plate,
the oddly distant roar of the incantatory crowd,
and the nervous scuffling antics,
the gimlet stares and sets and blazing deliveries
of our hometown pitcher on the mound.
Some movies work like this.
What wonder some just can’t sit still
to see a careful man adjust his razor at the sink,
to hear a woman softly humming at the window
while rustling maples darken in the street.
Some folks, I understand, are left unsettled
by the emptiness of time, the vacant hours,
the countless scoreless innings of this life.
They find it disconcerting to be dropped
into a world without action, without purpose,
lacking clear direction, lacking plot.
Believe me, I do understand, but not a lot,
and I do have to wonder why it is they ever
even feel they need to make a showing at the park,
when all they really have to see and know
is what we all will know as we file back out
into the saturated night, into the stream,
to the car left waiting
somewhere in the dark.
