Featured in New Lyre Summer 2023

Wives of Nightfall

We are the

Wives of nightfall,

Maidens of the dark.

Our lips smooth as oil,

Feather-soft voices,

Speaking words of lust

Robed in garments of

Love.

Our prey who return

Night upon night

Seem somehow less human,

Their bodies shrinking,

Their eyes unseeing,

Clouded by storms of

Sin.

Some seek us as targets

For regret, failure, loneliness,

And their hands become fists,

Maces that free them briefly

From their desperate, empty

Lives.

Our words are recordings

That mean nothing—

We control volume and tone.

No one knows us,

All is hidden behind

Sequins and pearls,

The lace and showcase

Smile.

Then came a Man who knew me,

Though I had never seen him,

And in him was no darkness;

“Follow me,” softly he said

And I did.

And came to know him and the

Burning darkness that had

Engulfed me for so long

Fled from the presence of

His Shining.