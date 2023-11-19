Winter Fog & Other Poems
By Adam Sedia
Featured in New Lyre - Winter 2021
Winter Fog
In bleak December’s midnight chill,
The fog hangs heavy, damp, and still—
Heavy, like a cloak of lead;
Damp, like the cold sweat of dread;
Still, like cities of the dead.
Far away, a lonesome light
Lit in night’s and winter’s spite
Throws its beams, which, struggling, go
Through the shroud and only show
As a muted, spectral glow
That hesitatingly displays,
Tall phantoms hiding in the haze:
A vast, skeletal brigade,
Gaunt and naked, gnarled and splayed—
Shorn of their luxuriant shade.
A lonely, drowsed insomniac
Who wandered off the well-trod track,
Cringed with icy dread to see
That weird, fog-swathed mystery,
Fearing what the shapes could be,
