Featured in New Lyre - Winter 2021



Winter Fog

In bleak December’s midnight chill,

The fog hangs heavy, damp, and still—

Heavy, like a cloak of lead;

Damp, like the cold sweat of dread;

Still, like cities of the dead.

Far away, a lonesome light

Lit in night’s and winter’s spite

Throws its beams, which, struggling, go

Through the shroud and only show

As a muted, spectral glow

That hesitatingly displays,

Tall phantoms hiding in the haze:

A vast, skeletal brigade,

Gaunt and naked, gnarled and splayed—

Shorn of their luxuriant shade.

A lonely, drowsed insomniac

Who wandered off the well-trod track,

Cringed with icy dread to see

That weird, fog-swathed mystery,

Fearing what the shapes could be,