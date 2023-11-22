Windows, The Vale of Soul-Making & Other Poetry
By Daniel Leach
Featured in New Lyre - Winter 2021
Windows
In March, when the shadows are long, I am walking
Down the streets of the city I knew long ago,
And see as in dreams empty windows there staring
As if to draw the soul into their darkness,
And imagine a figure sometimes is appearing
From the other side of the thin veil of the day,
Or the depths of some dark pool…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to New Lyre to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.