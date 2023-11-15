Featured in New Lyre Spring 2021

Why should we read about the gory details of the siege of a Bronze-Age city half a world away, or the fantastic marine adventures of a king of that same age and place? What does reading Homer have to benefit us in our day? Before answering this question it should be remarked: but we do.

Against all odds, not one but two ancient epics of Homer have survived. They continue to be translated and re-translated, read, taught, and adapted for film and television. The question, then is less “Does Homer have a place?” than “Why does Homer continue to have a place?”

This essay does not argue so much that Homer should continue to be read as much as explore why Homer continues to be read. The stories of the Iliad and the Odyssey are so familiar that they are known almost second-nature. Delving past this edifice of culture familiarity and into the texts themselves reveals a startling originality and a sense of human emotions so perceptive that the Bronze-Age characters and their interactions seem shockingly familiar to us. The ability to transcend time and place through human characteristics is the key to the timelessness of Homer’s poetry.