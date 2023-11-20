Waves of You, Gasp, Two Small Pebbles & Other Poetry
By Martin McCarthy
Featured in New Lyre Summer 2022
Waves of You
I want to hold you, long and close,
where waves break in twilight.
I want to hold you, long and close,
and feel your skin gleaming with joy.
I want to hold you, long and close,
in the tiered fragments of a vision.
I want to hold you, long and close,
whenever you come back to me
on the froth of the tide.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to New Lyre to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.