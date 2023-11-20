Featured in New Lyre Summer 2022

Waves of You

I want to hold you, long and close,

where waves break in twilight.

I want to hold you, long and close,

and feel your skin gleaming with joy.



I want to hold you, long and close,

in the tiered fragments of a vision.

I want to hold you, long and close,

whenever you come back to me

on the froth of the tide.