Waves, Mushrooms & Magnolia,
By Adam Sedia
Featured in New Lyre Summer 2022
Waves
Turquoise waves on shell-white sand
Rise, fall – crashing, crashing, crashing –
Dying gladly as they land,
Surging, breaking, foaming, splashing.
Lines advancing, rank on rank –
Never ceasing or deceasing –
On the anchored rock’s long flank,
Neither tiring nor decreasing.
Soft, serene their rhythm sounds –
Slowly…
