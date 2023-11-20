Featured in New Lyre Summer 2022



Waves

Turquoise waves on shell-white sand

Rise, fall – crashing, crashing, crashing –

Dying gladly as they land,

Surging, breaking, foaming, splashing.

Lines advancing, rank on rank –

Never ceasing or deceasing –

On the anchored rock’s long flank,

Neither tiring nor decreasing.

Soft, serene their rhythm sounds –

Slowly…