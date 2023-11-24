Featured in New Lyre Winter 2023

Water Spell

A crocodile waits on the far sandbank.

I wade through waves, while my beloved casts

a water spell, a verbal shield to flank

my naked form against the river’s blast

in rainy season, mud roiling the waves.

The floodwaters, like land under my feet

Let me cross toward the perilous one who saves

me from the dangers she herself creates

reminding me her love’s what makes me strong.

For all I know, it’s her, not crocodiles

waiting to eat me, after long straight strides

take me right to her bosom, to her smile.

Thanks to her incantations, I step deep,

eager, as water murmurs, half-asleep.