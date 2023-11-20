Featured in New Lyre Summer 2023



Violets

By Michael R. Burch

Once, only once,

when the wind flicked your skirt

to an indiscrete height

and you laughed,

abruptly demure,

outblushing shocked violets:

suddenly,

I knew:

everything had changed.

Later, as you braided your hair

into long bluish plaits

the shadows empurpled

—the dragonflies’

last darting feints

dissolving mid-air—

we watched the sun’s long glide

into evening,

knowing and unknowing …

O, how the illusions of love

await us in the commonplace

and rare

and haunt our small remainder of hours.

Originally published by Romantics Quarterly