Trois Matelots du Port de Brest & Other Poetry
By Johnny Payne
Featured in New Lyre Summer 2022
Trois Matelots du Port de Brest
Three ships sailed on a sea’s soft swell
a small sea, but one full of wrecks.
In those wrecks, drowned men, their spent bones
and from those bones, reefs, furred with moss.
By them swam fish, bright as deep sun shafts.
In those shafts, flecks of gold in drifts.
On the beach, sand cleaved in big drifts.
Their edges seemed to shrink and swell.
The dunes curved; sole things split by shafts
of light, as if they were old wrecks
all void of fish, flecks, reefs, or moss
but yes, filled with dead men’s spent bones.
Wind swept the sea, chilled men’s warm bones.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to New Lyre to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.