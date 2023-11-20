Featured in New Lyre Summer 2022



Trois Matelots du Port de Brest

Three ships sailed on a sea’s soft swell

a small sea, but one full of wrecks.

In those wrecks, drowned men, their spent bones

and from those bones, reefs, furred with moss.

By them swam fish, bright as deep sun shafts.

In those shafts, flecks of gold in drifts.

On the beach, sand cleaved in big drifts.

Their edges seemed to shrink and swell.

The dunes curved; sole things split by shafts

of light, as if they were old wrecks

all void of fish, flecks, reefs, or moss

but yes, filled with dead men’s spent bones.

Wind swept the sea, chilled men’s warm bones.