Featured in New Lyre - Winter 2021

The Treasure Seeker

With an empty purse and a heavy heart

I lugged myself through the dreary days.

Poverty knows this life’s lowly ways,

But gold can bring joy, if one is smart.

Thus to put an end to this worldly pain

I set my mind on buried treasure.

“I’ll forfeit my soul with pleasure!”

I wrote with my own bloody stain.

So I went drawing magic circles

And setting wonderful pyres alight;

I finished the spell before midnight

Laying propertied herbs and whorls.

I made sure that each step was right,

Then began my excavation

In a well-hidden location;

Dark and stormy was the night.

Soon a brilliant light approached

Appearing like the sun at dawn,

Brightness swam through the darkness—

Just as the midnight hour encroached.

But then suddenly without further thought

The light became blindingly bright;

It shined from a golden chalice

That a beautiful boy had brought.