The Sonnets and Canzoni of Dante Alighieri
Translation
Featured in New Lyre Summer 2023
Cio che m’incontra ne la mente
These thoughts lie shattered in my memory:
When through the past I see your lovely face.
When you are near me, thus, Love fills all Space,
And often whispers, “Is death better? Fly!”
My face reflects my heart's contentious tide,
Which, ebbing, seeks some shallow resting place;
Till, in the blushing shame of such disgrace,
The very earth seems to be shrieking, “Die!”
’Twould be a grievous sin, if one should not
Relay some comfort to my harried mind,
If only with some simple pitying thought
For this great anguish which fierce scorn has wrought
Through faltering sights of eyes grown nearly blind,
Which search for death now, like a blessed thing.
Loose translation/interpretation by Michael R. Burch
A ciascun’alma presa, e gentil core
To every gentle heart true Love may move,
And unto whom my words must now be brought
For wise interpretation’s tender thought,
I greet you in our Lord’s name, which is Love.
Through night’s last watch, as winking stars, above,
Kept their high vigil over men, distraught,
Love came to me, with such dark terrors fraught
As mortals may not casually speak of.
Love seemed a being of pure Joy and held
My heart, pulsating. On his other arm
My lady, wrapped in thinnest gossamers, slept.
He, having roused her from her sleep, then made
My heart her feast—devoured, with alarm.
Love then departed; as he left, he wept.
Loose translation/interpretation by Michael R. Burch
Tanto gentil e tanto onesta pare
So gentle and so honest seems my lady,
Whenever and wherever she meets others
That every other tongue’s beset with tremors,
And eyes lose all their strength and power to see.
She makes her way, receiving praises humbly,
With graces showering down all around her,
Sent down to Earth with miracles to offer
Among the many spheres of the worldly.
Such joy finds the soul lucky to perceive
The one who through our eyes imparts her sweetness,
Which without being felt cannot be surmised:
And it seems that upon her lips there resides
A spirit’s love which appears all so boundless,
Whispering into the depths of our souls: “Breathe!”
Translation © David B. Gosselin
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to New Lyre to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.