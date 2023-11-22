Featured in New Lyre Summer 2023

Cio che m’incontra ne la mente

These thoughts lie shattered in my memory:

When through the past I see your lovely face.

When you are near me, thus, Love fills all Space,

And often whispers, “Is death better? Fly!”

My face reflects my heart's contentious tide,

Which, ebbing, seeks some shallow resting place;

Till, in the blushing shame of such disgrace,

The very earth seems to be shrieking, “Die!”

’Twould be a grievous sin, if one should not

Relay some comfort to my harried mind,

If only with some simple pitying thought

For this great anguish which fierce scorn has wrought

Through faltering sights of eyes grown nearly blind,

Which search for death now, like a blessed thing.

Loose translation/interpretation by Michael R. Burch

A ciascun’alma presa, e gentil core

To every gentle heart true Love may move,

And unto whom my words must now be brought

For wise interpretation’s tender thought,

I greet you in our Lord’s name, which is Love.

Through night’s last watch, as winking stars, above,

Kept their high vigil over men, distraught,

Love came to me, with such dark terrors fraught

As mortals may not casually speak of.

Love seemed a being of pure Joy and held

My heart, pulsating. On his other arm

My lady, wrapped in thinnest gossamers, slept.

He, having roused her from her sleep, then made

My heart her feast—devoured, with alarm.

Love then departed; as he left, he wept.

Loose translation/interpretation by Michael R. Burch

Tanto gentil e tanto onesta pare

So gentle and so honest seems my lady,

Whenever and wherever she meets others

That every other tongue’s beset with tremors,

And eyes lose all their strength and power to see.

She makes her way, receiving praises humbly,

With graces showering down all around her,

Sent down to Earth with miracles to offer

Among the many spheres of the worldly.

Such joy finds the soul lucky to perceive

The one who through our eyes imparts her sweetness,

Which without being felt cannot be surmised:

And it seems that upon her lips there resides

A spirit’s love which appears all so boundless,

Whispering into the depths of our souls: “Breathe!”

Translation © David B. Gosselin