Featured in New Lyre Spring 2021

The Night Star

By Paul Gallagher

At last, the Sun looked down upon the treasure

The night star had seen;

It rose, and burned to know what midnight pleasure

To the night star, this had been;

Gold and bright it shone, seeking the measure

Of those hours dark and mean --

What could the lovely herald of the night

Have seen, more sweet than morning’s fair delight?

The night star, when the great light turned away,

Had like a jewel appeared,

Glowing at how all changed the dark world lay,

New flowered and new-sphered,

Now fed with hidden sunlight from the day,

In veins more richly stored --

Then she had seen, after the darkness came

How midnight kindles night winds into flame;

How quick the melancholy mind rejoices,

And casts mansions in time;

So bright she shone, and cast down heaven’s voices

Like Philomel, sublime;

She filled the eastern air, where day arises,

With every breeze and clime –

And on the Earth, though still and sad, the root

Of great trees stirred, and arbors glowed with fruit.