The Night Star & Other Poems
By Paul Gallagher
Featured in New Lyre Spring 2021
The Night Star
By Paul Gallagher
At last, the Sun looked down upon the treasure
The night star had seen;
It rose, and burned to know what midnight pleasure
To the night star, this had been;
Gold and bright it shone, seeking the measure
Of those hours dark and mean --
What could the lovely herald of the night
Have seen, more sweet than morning’s fair delight?
The night star, when the great light turned away,
Had like a jewel appeared,
Glowing at how all changed the dark world lay,
New flowered and new-sphered,
Now fed with hidden sunlight from the day,
In veins more richly stored --
Then she had seen, after the darkness came
How midnight kindles night winds into flame;
How quick the melancholy mind rejoices,
And casts mansions in time;
So bright she shone, and cast down heaven’s voices
Like Philomel, sublime;
She filled the eastern air, where day arises,
With every breeze and clime –
And on the Earth, though still and sad, the root
Of great trees stirred, and arbors glowed with fruit.
