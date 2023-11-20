Featured in New Lyre - Winter 2021



When Jesus Christ still walked over the Earth,

Outcast, and not yet known by holy birth,

Though followed by many an eager youth

Who seldom understood his words’ full truth,

He often gathered crowds in open air,

Sharing the Word with anyone who cared.

He spoke under the sunny summer skies

Where eager minds were freest to surmise.

He stirred the deepest truth within men’s hearts,

And shamed the fool who thought himself too smart.

By his example and his parables

He turned the markets into temples.

One day he made his way across a town

With his young followers gathered around,

When suddenly he saw a broken horseshoe

Upon the grassy ways they travelled through.

Christ turned to Peter and then said,

“Retrieve That little worn-out piece of iron, please.”

But Peter’s thoughts were somewhere else that day,