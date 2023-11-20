The Legend of the Horseshoe
By Wolfgang von Goethe
Featured in New Lyre - Winter 2021
When Jesus Christ still walked over the Earth,
Outcast, and not yet known by holy birth,
Though followed by many an eager youth
Who seldom understood his words’ full truth,
He often gathered crowds in open air,
Sharing the Word with anyone who cared.
He spoke under the sunny summer skies
Where eager minds were freest to surmise.
He stirred the deepest truth within men’s hearts,
And shamed the fool who thought himself too smart.
By his example and his parables
He turned the markets into temples.
One day he made his way across a town
With his young followers gathered around,
When suddenly he saw a broken horseshoe
Upon the grassy ways they travelled through.
Christ turned to Peter and then said,
“Retrieve That little worn-out piece of iron, please.”
But Peter’s thoughts were somewhere else that day,
