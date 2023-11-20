Featured in New Lyre Summer 2022

The Diver (1797)

By Friedrich Schiller

"Who dares enter this chasm of water,

Is there some brave knight or valiant youth?

Let him who can vanquish the frothing water

Bring me back my chalice as his proof.

As a prize I'll happily grant this golden goblet

To he who takes up this perilous gauntlet."

The king speaks, and hurls…