The Diver (1797) & Other Ballads By Friedrich Schiller
Translation
Featured in New Lyre Summer 2022
The Diver (1797)
By Friedrich Schiller
"Who dares enter this chasm of water,
Is there some brave knight or valiant youth?
Let him who can vanquish the frothing water
Bring me back my chalice as his proof.
As a prize I'll happily grant this golden goblet
To he who takes up this perilous gauntlet."
The king speaks, and hurls…
