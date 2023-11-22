The Commencement of a New Century

Dear friend! Alas, to where has peace now flown?

And when might Freedom find its resting place?

The century has vanished with the storm,

A new one now rears its murderous face.

The bonds of ancient lands will hold no more,

Fleeting are once-hallowed custom and sign.

The seas are no impediment to war,

Neither the Nile-god nor the ancient Rhine.

Two awesome nations have declared world war

For the possession of a continent;

Jettisoned are universal freedoms,

Smothered by the lightning and the trident.

Tribute in gold is from all requited,

And just like Brennus in more savage tales,

The Frank places his weighty saber on

The sacred, universal justice scales.

A creeping Octopus, tentacles awhirl,

The Briton unleashes his swarm of ships

Across a wide expanse of roaring seas,

Entangling the world in its wily grips.

He rages onwards unimpeded ‘mid

An expansive and starless Southern pole;

Each isle and all exotic lands surveyed,

A trace of paradise yet none behold.

In vain will we locate some sacred map

Which reveals a long-lost land free of woes

Where the gardens are green eternally

And the fountain of youth endlessly flows.

Before your gaze appears an endless world

Where sails have never rustled in the wind,

And yet, upon the countless raging fleets,

No room is there for even ten fine men!

Refuge is only found within our hearts

When the noble is chased away by throngs;

Freedom lives only in our sacred dreams,

And Beauty blossoms only in our songs.

Translation © David B. Gosselin

Words of Delusion

Three words hears man of deep import

Which fly from the mouths of the great;

Their meaning loses all import,

And never soothes our ailing breast;

Life’s sweetest fruit remains but dust,

So long as we in shadows trust.

If one believes the Golden Age

Belongs to noble days of yore,

The good and true will never wage

A true, victorious war;

Unless uprooted at its core,

Evil returns forevermore.

If one believes that Fortune’s blooms

Are but the fruit of noble rays,

Evil’s lush lips will make her swoon—

We’ll never see a peaceful day.

Mankind will always vainly roam,

Searching for its long-fabled home.

If one believes that Truth can stand

Before the stern logic of men,

Even the wisest, gentlest hand,

Will never lift its veil again.

It may be mimed or caught with words,

But still its spirit escapes onwards.

Free thyself from illusive words,

In thy heart let true beauty grow!

What ears can’t hear and eyes can’t see,

There lies Truth in crystalline flow.

Not found upon some fabled shore,

She waits within forevermore.

Translation © David B. Gosselin