Dante and Beatrice (1906) - Salvatore Postiglione

Featured in New Lyre Summer 2023

Tanto gentile e tanto onesta pare

la donna mia, quand’ella altrui saluta,

ch’ogne lingua devèn, tremando, muta,

e li occhi no l’ardiscon di guardare.

Ella si va, sentendosi laudare,

benignamente e d’umiltà vestuta,

e par che sia una cosa venuta

da cielo in terra a miracol mostrare.

Mostrasi sì piacente a chi la mira

che dà per li occhi una dolcezza al core,

che ’ntender no la può chi no la prova;

e par che de la sua labbia si mova

un spirito soave pien d’amore,

che va dicendo a l’anima: Sospira.

Tanto gentil e tanto onesta pare

So gentle and so honest seems my lady,

Whenever and wherever she meets others

That every other tongue’s beset with tremors,

And eyes lose all their strength and power to see.

She makes her way, receiving praises humbly,

With graces showering down all around her,

Sent down to Earth with miracles to offer

Among the many spheres of the worldly.

Such joy finds the soul lucky to perceive

The one who through our eyes imparts her sweetness,

Which without being felt cannot be surmised:

And it seems that upon her lips there resides

A spirit’s love which appears all so boundless,

Whispering into the depths of our souls: “Breathe!”

Translation © David B. Gosselin