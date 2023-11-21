Song: They Toil Not, Neither Do They Spin

They toil not, neither do they spin Mathew 6:28

They toil not, neither

Do they spin, these soulful sprites—

These sweet birds of song.

They toil not, neither

Do they spin, these brave songsters—

These faithful soldiers.

Like wraiths in the day,

Hiding among trembling leaves,

Whispering like wind.

They sing in shadows,

Beneath the delicate blue,

Then flutter away.

They toil not, neither

Do they spin—but freely sing

With cheer and delight.

Their hymns give us pause:

After toiling and spinning,

The silence sweeps in.

What lies in the heart

When the spinning and toiling

Suddenly ceases?

What lies in the heart

When the toiling and spinning

Arrives at its end?

When the silence comes

—the source of all song—what was

Once mute will be heard.

The fear and the joy,

The anger and the sorrow

Vanish like sweet songs.

They toil not, neither

Do they spin, these brave songsters—

These faithful soldiers.

They toil not, neither

Do they spin, these soulful sprites—

These sweet birds of song.