Abraham van Beyeren (1667) – “Vanitas” Banquet Still Life

Featured in New Lyre Summer 2023



Silver Salver, Golden Chalice

After Banquet Still Life by Abraham van Beyeren

Things first gazed upon most define our sight.

Rapt eyes are drawn to the sensuous cleft

In a musk melon of one slice bereft,

betraying an almost carnal delight.

Suchlike, too, the furry, rose-rumped peaches,

Their sunlight concealing bloodstone within,

Honeyed secretions dripping down the chin

As if from a lover’s innermost reaches.

Snug in inset pearl and silver salvers,

To the blithe oysters it’s of small matter

That the ice is cool and lighting flatters,

For they live in the moment, these halvers.

Outermost rims of auricular plates

Sport coronets of grape leaves, both living

And smithed; figs, red and green grapes abounding

Atop Delft bowls, and wood and wicker crates.

Fruits of hot Midsummer, fruits of cold sea,

All exist for mind and eyes’ consumption,

But not the mouth: taste is our presumption,

And leaves us starving for more, constantly.



Roemers’ stems, blackberries around bestrewed,

Their bowls filled with a vinous fruit’s essence,

Reflective of golden window panes’ presence

As if across the room a stranger viewed.

In vain reproof of gravity’s stern laws,

A lemon’s rind dangles from the precipice,

Unfurled athwart a lobster’s red carapace

and Scylla and Charybdis of its claws.

Is it day or is it night? Both? Neither?

On the timepiece, six-forty’s absolute,

Endless consecration of a minute

Captured in imagination’s ether.

Centering this universe, a chalice

Nautilus-shaped, as golden as its mean,

All mathematical mysteries redeemed

Within the dark chambers of its palace.

Next which a lewd, wreathed figure – Silenus? --

Floats bestride a covered goblet of glass,

Bearing tray aloft, if not borne on ass

By which he fain followed Dionysus.

Just a sot when sober, yet while drunk, wise,

He thought it best never to be born,

Deeming life and fecundity forlorn

(Despite burghers need to aggrandize).

Resting on a plate precariously

Is a slender paring knife, smooth-handled,

Like an infant upon a knee dandled

Both lovingly and nefariously.

Atop the banquet board, a Persian rug

Draped carelessly but with the utmost care;

A satin cloth also frames the plates there:

All might fall with just one gentle tug.

Beyond the table, a tenter-hooked rail

From which a shroud that dims all light depends,

As if covering casket from end-to-end,

Or a widow’s face beneath a veil.

Initials carved thereon, a post rises

Behind, by artist marked lest he’s forgot

By those who come later and know him not

Ere he be judged in Heaven’s assizes.

As a gesture of plenty, goblets will

Be insolently cast into the fire

as the shadows in the great hall expire

and satiety and ennui work their will.

Things last gazed upon least refine our sight.

It’s the vermin unseen that outlive us all,

Climbing on our corpses, chewing through the walls

As we whither, unblinking at the light.

Hope Is an Encrusted Anchor (After the Hope Dionysus)

Dionysus towers beside the diminutive kore in himation,

Summer’s pure light, arm outleant as if expecting an Amazon

Or an adoring ingenue who’ll grow into the role.

She is Hope – Spes as the Romans styled her – one of the virtues.

Severe of mien, yet standing demurely upon a rough slab,

She holds up a closed lotus to remind us of foul beginnings.