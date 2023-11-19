Featured in New Lyre - Winter 2021

Rondel

Our time has passed on swift and careless feet,

With sighs and smiles and songs both sad and sweet.

Our perfect hours have grown and gone so fast,

And these are things we never can repeat.

Though we might plead and pray that it would last,

Our time has passed.

Like shreds of mist entangled in a tree,

Like surf and sea foam on a foaming sea,

Like all good things we know can never last,

Too soon we'll see the end of you and me.

Despite the days and realms that we amassed,

Our time has passed.