Remembrance, Tropic Night & Other Poems
By Adam Sedia
Remembrance
Remembrance haunts, persisting like a ghost;
It drains the soul and gnaws upon the heart,
For always we destroy what we love most.
We countenance too late, too late we boast |
The lover in whose love we wished no part –
Remembrance haunts, persisting like a ghost.
The idol we adored, abject, engrossed,
Our screaming gales of passion tore apart,
For always we destroy what we love most.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to New Lyre to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.