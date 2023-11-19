Remembrance

Remembrance haunts, persisting like a ghost;

It drains the soul and gnaws upon the heart,

For always we destroy what we love most.

We countenance too late, too late we boast |

The lover in whose love we wished no part –

Remembrance haunts, persisting like a ghost.

The idol we adored, abject, engrossed,

Our screaming gales of passion tore apart,

For always we destroy what we love most.