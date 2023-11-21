Jasper Francis Cropsey, The Valley of Wyoming, 1865, Oil on canvas

Featured in New Lyre Summer 2023



Remembrance

Remembrance haunts, persisting like a ghost;

It drains the soul and gnaws upon the heart,

For always we destroy what we love most.

We countenance too late, too late we boast

The lover in whose love we wished no part—

Remembrance haunts, persisting like a ghost.

The idol we adored, abject, engrossed,

Our screaming gales of passion tore apart,

For always we destroyed what we love most.

The land we fled for a less hostile coast,

We pine for now, long since we dared depart—

Remembrance haunts, persisting like a ghost.

The gentle lamb we slaughter, carve, and roast

Was yesterday our dearest counterpart,

For always we destroyed what we love most.

And never can we resurrect the host

Of victims in our trail, despite our art:

Remembrance haunts, persisting like a ghost;

Must always we destroy what we love most?