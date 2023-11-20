Featured in New Lyre Summer 2022

Regenlied (“The Rain Song”)

By Klaus Groth (1819 – 1899)

Fall rain, fall upon this old world,

And wake deep inside me the dreams

That I dreamt when I was a child,

When rain would wet the golden sand.

When the sultry summer breezes

Frolicked through the evening coolness

And the morning’s dewy leaves thawed,

When the crops shone a darker blue.

What a joy to stand in the rain

With our bare and naked feet,

To reach down into the wet grass

And touch the fresh foam with one’s hand.

Or to feel the cool descending

Showers as they greet our warm cheeks;

To bear our youth’s bosom once more

As sweet perfume fills the soft air.

Like the rose’s calyx trickling

With rain, my soul respires;

Like the flowers drunk with fragrance,

Drowning in the heavenly dew.

I would love to hear it once more—

The sound of the soft rain pattering

As my soul is graciously bedewed

With a holy child-like awe.

Translation © David B. Gosselin

Feldeinsamkeit (“Solitude in a Field”)

By Hermann Allmers

Peacefully, I rest in the tall green grass

For a long time only gazing as I lie,

Caught in the endless hymn of crickets,

And encircled by a wonderful blue sky.

And the lovely white clouds floating across

The depths of the heavens are like silky lace;

I feel as though my soul has long since fled,

Softly drifting with them through eternal space.

Translation by David B. Gosselin with Michael R. Burch

Immer leise wird mein Schlummer

By Hermann Lingg

My sleep grows ever more gentle,

Only my sorrow, like a veil,

Trembles over me.

I hear you often in my dreams,

Standing at my door, calling me –

But no one answers, it seems.

I wake up and weep bitterly.

Death begins to rear his pale head;

You’ll kiss again when I'm long dead,

And safe in my tomb.

Before the May wind returns,

Before warblers call the moon,

If your heart for my kiss yearns,

Come, oh come soon.

Translation © David B. Gosselin