Featured in New Lyre Winter 2023

Procession Under Blue

Asleep by dying fire,

listening in shaded wood –

a triumph of Dionysia.

Crested and clambering it came,

slicing through echoes of Eve –

crashing through thorny brush,

it danced to its own ripened theme.

Hanging beads of crystalline mist,

moved to cluster as ordered choral,

composing the complex of the wild temple.

Awake beneath the gilded hemisphere,

where satellites fall,

like shards of Phaethon,

burning blue,

rending maw and mane –

synthetic rhythms of the occupied heavens.

Through the passing clamour,

broken limbed chaos spoke:

Be as the forest, both dead and alive.

W.H. Martin is a writer, visual artist, and hunter from southern Quebec. With a strong appreciation for classical mythology, his work engages archetypal themes regarding the role of the modern human within the natural cycle. He has an upcoming book titled, "The City in the Wilderness: A Curated Glimpse at a World Overcome."