Pidgeon Keepers

Pidgeon keepers, when I was a boy,

Would coop their birds on rooftops, far above

The noise of New York streets, masters of

The glowing heights at sundown. It was joy

That drew them up through skylights to deploy

Their waiting flocks in sudden lift and move;

Two hundred birds together soared and dove

In air serene that nothing could annoy.

And when their rising forms in the evening light

Shone so much whiter than they were in truth,

Wheeling in weightless silent turns ‘til night

Then workday was forgot; and we in youth

Gazed up from out of windows, far and deep,

And dreamed of the turning heavens in our sleep.