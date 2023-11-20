Pan, Daredevil, Step Into Starlight & Other Poems
By Michael R. Burch
Featured in New Lyre Summer 2022
Pan
... Among the shadows of the groaning elms,
amid the darkening oaks, we fled ourselves ...
... Once there were paths that led to coracles
that clung to piers like loosening barnacles ...
... where we cannot return, because we lost
the pebbles and the playthings, and the moss ...
... hangs weeping gently downward, mai…
