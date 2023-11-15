Featured in New Lyre Spring 2021

Orpheus

By Kevin Nicholas Roberts (1968-2008)

Fair phantom notes flow from thy lips

On breath made sweet with supple sighs;

Thy song, in soft and savage sips,

The gods would drink with half-closed eyes.

Your music sooth'd the souls of men

And moved the wind and stir'd the trees—

Forever now, sweet Orpheus,

It haunts the seas.

The savage sea, its surge and sway

Of clutching waves and barren deep

Sang soft thy dirge, then bore away

Thy sleepless life of lifeless sleep.

The gods who tore thee left a trace

Of former fairness, for it seems

You feign the face of one awake, the face

Of one who dreams.



The glancing blow, the blow that smote,

Harsh payment for thy single sin,

Unsexed thee by thy severed throat

And left thee loathe and least of men.

O lustful women! Whores of fate!

All envious of Eurydice, |

They lured her in and locked the gates

Of Paradise.

Allayne

By Kevin Nicholas Roberts (1968-2008)

The dawn of day is drawing near—

Would that explain

Why I should wake and find you here,

My lost Allayne?

I see you wear the look of saints,

The face you feign,

To hide the hungry beast that waits

To strike, Allayne.

But parted lips betray the thirst

You can't restrain,

And kissing them would make them burst

And bleed, Allayne.

So relish now the single kiss

Real love has lain,

And when you die, remember this

In hell, Allayne:

To love you was my single sin—

Could I abstain?

Fair flesh has felled far better men

Than I, Allayne.

Your perfect mouth was made to please

And bring me pain

With brazen teeth that taunt and tease

My soul, Allayne.