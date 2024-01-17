Contents

In this Renaissance-themed issue, we offer an extensive journey across the classical Italian world of Dante, Petrarch and Guido Cavalcanti, along with a fiery flurry of new modern classical poems composed in a wide ranges of styles in themes. Among our rich assortment of Italian translations are the mystical sonnets of a young Dante Alighieri possessed by the mysterious “Amore”, as well as his later spiritually mature and deeply edifying “canzoni” (songs), along with a host timeless Petrarchan sonnets rendered in new gripping English translations. Among our many original voices featured in this issue are the ambitious and philosophical sonnets of John H.B. Martin and Daniel Platt, the ecstatic and spiritual songs and ballads of David B. Gosselin and the soul-titillating ditties of Michael R. Burch, among many others.

Along with our lofty offering of classical Italian translations, our featured essay, “The World Needs a Renaissance, Not an Enlightenment,” explores the prospects of what the timeless tradition of rebirth and rediscovery means today.