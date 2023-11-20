Mountain Stream, Llangorse Lake, Daniel & Other Poetry
By Rowland Hughes
Featured in New Lyre Summer 2022
Mountain Stream
As a child,
I gave it the gift of my soul,
poured dreams into its fast
flowing light, its language
pure and understood.
And now,
what light there was,
is darkened by the shadow
of a man’s life. Birds dart
in and out of an empty sky,
no trees to hold the
weightlessness of their song;
a silence I never knew.
And in the silence,
I hear the trickle of words,
in a language I no longer
understand. In the distance,
a child scatters stones into a pool,
making patterns of light.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to New Lyre to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.