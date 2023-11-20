Featured in New Lyre Summer 2022

Mountain Stream

As a child,

I gave it the gift of my soul,

poured dreams into its fast

flowing light, its language

pure and understood.

And now,

what light there was,

is darkened by the shadow

of a man’s life. Birds dart

in and out of an empty sky,

no trees to hold the

weightlessness of their song;

a silence I never knew.

And in the silence,

I hear the trickle of words,

in a language I no longer

understand. In the distance,

a child scatters stones into a pool,

making patterns of light.