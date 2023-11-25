Featured in New Lyre Summer 2022

Forever calm and fair and crystal clear

Flows life upon Olympus’ tranquil plains,

Among its changeless climes and deathless race.

Moons trace their routes and ages wane,

But carefree and above all vanity

Unfurls the splendid rose of youth divine.

Yet mortal man has but a choice between

Sensual joy and true serenity,

Whilst on the stainless brows of Heaven

They’re effortlessly wed.

If you desire to be god-like on Earth,

To finally be free from the threat of death;

Think twice before you pluck the fruits.

Your eyes can feed on their charms forever,

But joy’s desires will always quickly wane

And be consumed by endless transience.

Even Cere’s daughter could not escape her fate

As she sailed the nine-fold rivers of Styx;

She grasped the apple and then sealed her fate

Among the shades of Orcus.

The Fates alone hold sway over the flesh

And every perishable thing that dwells

Below within Earth’s turbid vortexes.

But high above their reach within fair realms

And in the company of gods resides

Eternal Form in pure perfection.

If you wish to soar among the gods,

Cast off the fear of earth and its dark valleys.

Soar from the narrow breaches of the world

Into the realm of the Ideal.

Alive and eternally young, free from

The stains and decay of indifferent Time,

Reigns the finished and archetypal man.

Like gleaming shades gliding over the dark

And soundless Stygean streams coursing below,

As fair as found among Elysium’s fields

Before the immortal is garbed in flesh,

If earth’s vicissitudes inspire some doubt

About this life and our uncertain fates,

Still, victory here reigns supreme.

Not to release you from the strife of life,

But to nurture and strengthen your resolve

Does victory wave her glorious garlands.

Although we long to lounge in soft repose,

Life with its watersheds carries us off

Into the deep seas of clamoring life.

Yet, when we falter in our strength and hope

And life feels sense constricting everything,

From Beauty’s hilltops still we see the glow

Of the sublime and longed-for goal.

Life must be fought and won with true zeal:

The wrestler only claims fortune and fame

Once he has defeated the challenger;

The chariots must roll and thunder through

The blinding clouds of dust to make their course;

To prove their true nobility, heroes

Must challenge both their tribes and foes alike.

So can only the brave and strong attain

Their crowns; the weak must fail.

While life’s ecstatic streams have their course thrown

By rocks and crags and raging elements,

It smoothly flows as it expands to sea

Reflecting—gleaming—with its silver waves,

Mirroring Aurora and Hesper’s rays

Until it finds peace in the shadows.

Dissolved in tender and mutual love,

It harmoniously rests in boundless grace,

With every warring force reconciled,

And the enemy fled.

To impart life into the lifeless marble,

The sculptor must persevere with fervor,

Until thought finally breaks through the stone.

So watch each nerve and aching muscle strain

Until each imperfection’s overcome

And brought under his noble vision.

Only in honest labor will the Truth

Reveal its hidden charms and divine grace;

For, only after many chisel blows

Do form and matter become one.

Once broken into Beauty’s splendid spheres,

Freed from all gravity, weight disappears,

Carried off like the marble dust by winds.

As if from nothingness the statue springs,

Untainted by the countless strokes and blows;

It stands serene before the gasping crowds.

Silencing every doubt and argument,

Embodying true mastery of form

— With every imperfection and flaw gone—

Until art vanquishes reality.

Though human sin confronts perfection’s law,

We find our pride and prejudice subdued,

With even the saintliest feeling guilt.

Thus, weighed against perfection’s purity,

We see how short we come to the ideal—

How mean even the greatest hero is!

But who has ever crossed the threshold

Between the Ideal world and our sad state?

Wider than oceans seems the gulf—one where

No anchor’s been cast before.

Yet fly beyond the senses’ limitations,

And live the Ideal only thought can breed;

See! How suddenly the gulf disappears,

How magically the soul’s impotence fades.

The high throne may be shared with the divine;

Embrace it and let it become your will.

Obey the Law and never fear its bonds,

Which may enchain the sense, but not the soul.

Thus, never fight the will of Jove—then see

How quickly he lays down his bolt.

When you feel life’s misery wrapping round

Your soul like serpents around Laocoön

And his dear innocent children,

Think of his writhing limbs and wearied eyes

Until your heart breaks with pity—then hear

The helpless cries and sad despairing shouts

Of ancient Ilion’s embattled priest,

And let these witnessed woes enter your soul,

Let your cheeks become pale, your eyes tear,

And share the human sympathy.

Then from the artist’s eye with daring gaze,

From whence true art is seen and born,

See how Laocoon writhes, but never groans;

See how the lofty sense feels no sharp pain;

See how a divine soul emerges from the grief,

And how the brave resolves its joys and woes;

Then, like the light that shines from gilded clouds

Or resplendent rainbows after the storm,

Through grief’s dark veil emerges the soft light

Of a sweet moral heaven.

So, bowed down in his true humility,

Under the bonds of mortal laws and wills,

Heracles made his divine and harrowing journey.

He tamed the hydra and the hungry lion;

To rescue a beloved friend from life above,

He descended to Pluto’s realm below;

And all of Juno’s punishments and spite

He bore with an unfailing strength and will

Until his course was run—

Until a god, stripped of all earthliness,

He then was freed from his mortality,

Finally breathing the light ether’s air.

With new-found strength he upward soared,

Higher and higher still, height upon height—

The earthly vanishing like a daydream.

Welcomed by bright choirs and the hymns of muses,

Transfigured, he soon proudly joined the gods,

Then Hebe brought his cup for him, smilingly

Pouring the draught of immortality.

Translation © David B. Gosselin