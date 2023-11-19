Discover more from New Lyre
Les Sylphides
By John H.B. Martin
Featured in New Lyre - Winter 2021
Les Sylphides
By John H.B. Martin
From a Photograph
Flesh longed, at last, to be so impregnated
and so inseminated, like a flower
is pollinated by the breeze … (Or bees).
So, too, the heart called out for deeper comfort
and then man's soul called out for something more
after the body had been violated
and then the mind left easy on that score.
We are all flowers the sunlight cherishes,
our styles made sensitive to every stigma
along the towpath, and beneath the trees.
Beside the willows, and upon the shore,
we gasp for shade and animal fulfillment
in every way, on every outraged floor,
yet never shall we know such perfect ease.
John H.B. Martin is a poet who lives in London, England. He is a graduate of London University and Australia National University and has been writing for many decades. He has written four novels and is working on a fifth. His magnum opus is a six-volume epic poem. Most of his work is yet to be published.
Read the rest of John’s poems from Winter 2022