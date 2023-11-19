Featured in New Lyre - Winter 2021

Les Sylphides

By John H.B. Martin

From a Photograph

Flesh longed, at last, to be so impregnated

and so inseminated, like a flower

is pollinated by the breeze … (Or bees).



So, too, the heart called out for deeper comfort

and then man's soul called out for something more

after the body had been violated

and then the mind left easy on that score.



We are all flowers the sunlight cherishes,

our styles made sensitive to every stigma

along the towpath, and beneath the trees.



Beside the willows, and upon the shore,

we gasp for shade and animal fulfillment

in every way, on every outraged floor,

yet never shall we know such perfect ease.



John H.B. Martin is a poet who lives in London, England. He is a graduate of London University and Australia National University and has been writing for many decades. He has written four novels and is working on a fifth. His magnum opus is a six-volume epic poem. Most of his work is yet to be published.