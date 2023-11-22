Featured in New Lyre Winter 2023

Leaving Babylon

After a Captor’s Dream

1

It’s hard to remember a time without him,

when that bouncing top-knot wasn’t busy

about the house, scouring our brazen goblets

at the well, or at awkward play with my siblings

in the courtyard, tossing this way and that.

Like a young camel’s tuft, his jet-black ringlets

always quivered, as I picture him, in histrionic rage

at some stubborn shopkeeper in the market.

I’d found myself grown quite fond of this old slave,

beetle-browed, onyx-eyed, near to my own age,

but the passage of time has frosted that unruly

raven mop now, endearing as the graying muzzle

of a trusted hound, veteran of countless chases,

who luxuriates in the courtyard shade most days,

indolent, dreaming a dream of thirsty gazelles

pausing warily in the streambeds.

I observed him once, from behind a column

in the market square. (In truth, I enjoyed his company,

walking to the town center and back, me on some

official duty, he to provision the household.)

I observed him once in the marketplace,

haggling, wildly gesticulating, until at last

the adversary millet merchant or chickpea vendor,

shoulders hunched, palms up,

quit the field, yielding to the onslaught,

caving to my man’s bargain.

(He’d always had a nose for advantage

and a tireless commitment to us, his masters.)

And one day I’d left him to the shops

while I sought news of doings in the Palace.

That day, I recall, the news was not good.

My colleagues at the Ministry of Granaries

were full of foreboding, whispering their dread

of the season’s intempestive floods, the obvious

displeasure of Marduk and Ishtar, our deities,

unhappy with the undisciplined priests,

unsettled by the subtle Persians among us,

by our dissolute court, impatient with the rise

of “academies” among the slaves, seated

in their clamorous companies,

disputing their laws,

intoning their barbaric genealogies.

My friends bemoaned those desertions

in the ranks of our armies.

Some said packs of jackals had been spotted

pacing among the rushes by the rivers,

and wolves are often seen now, I’ve heard,

prowling the deserted mansions

at the outskirts of the city.

2

One morning soon thereafter he was gone.

I knew that he had a name, this slave,

the name that he was called among his people,

but we just called him wardum, the summons

employed for all his kind in households such as ours.

Yet he had another name, he must have,

I am certain of it, because from time to time,

at evening, I’d overhear the strains of chatter

through the lattice-window of my study. Drifting

from the captives-house across the courtyard,

I’d catch the jangling melody

of their inelegant Aramaic,

that heavy-throated, honking sound,

like the squabbling of cranes in the tall trees.

His name was spoken in that homely cacophony,

the name this slave was called among his people,

I am certain.

And he was a disputatious fellow, that’s for sure.

I once had to apply the bastinado

to head and shoulders

in the high street just to save him

from a crueler fate, to extricate him

from an angry mob, and protect my investment.

He sulked all the way home

and didn’t speak for a month.

But now he’s gone,

and I might have informed the authorities,

but I did not. To what purpose?

My friends at the ministry

say they’ve watched as long lines of refugees

stream from the city now,

out through the hanging gardens,

out past their sedentary kinsmen,

past the geonim who will remain, out past

the derelict Western Gate,

headed downstream, down-valley,

between the waters, into the barrens,

across the shrinking borders of the empire,

headed toward the impossibly distant sea.

He often spoke of the sea on our walks into town,

yammering in those rude gutturals of an element

he had never known, ancient landscapes

that, I imagine, had to figure large

in the narratives he wildly disputed,

those sultry evenings, among his people.

3

Behind these shuttered windows now,

through which the flickering light

of fires set each night

in this unquiet city disturbs my peace,

I see him still.

Sometimes I imagine him

among his own, in desultory motion,

vaguely wandering, in some small group,

committed only to that imprecise direction,

drawn away into their westward dream,

devoid of all specific destination,

guided only

by stories.