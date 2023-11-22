Featured in New Lyre Winter 2023

Lake At Night

It is not night’s shadows I fear,

but your mirror stillness, holding captive

a fallen sky.

Your moon, sitting centre to a halo of stars,

beckons me to its prominent light.

Perhaps the stars are stepping stones,

and strong enough to hold my weight.

But your moon is printed on dark water,

pretending to be real,

pretending to be my night companion.

Or perhaps I could fly to your moon;

it would flare in a short explosion of light,

like a firebird trapped in a glass dome.

But the flames will die,

and your moon will return to perfection.

Without me, would you even exist?

You are a looking glass,

but my image is nowhere to be seen.

If I were to close my eyes and sleep,

would you be searching for another soul?

You are the night sky, the universe,

taking up all the space inside my head.

There is only you,

the hills have vanished into the shadows

of their making.

And there is no sound from the trees;

their night whispers silenced by a sleeping wind.

Or maybe they no longer exist,

and are buried in the graveyard below the sky

you so cleverly portray.

Shortly, the sun will take away night’s image,

when the moon and stars in your universe

will be hidden behind a curtain of light.

Children will kick at your boundaries,

where sunlight will struggle to survive.

But this night, you belong to me.

Your monochrome landscape is leaking

into the surreal world that surrounds me.

Will you guide me into your sky’s attic,

where all memories and dreams are kept safe?

The Pantry Slab

White lime washed walls,

a tiny window with a metal

mesh air vent, shelves covered

with faded checkered oilcloth

and a waist high blue black

Welsh Slate slab.

The slab, knife scarred with years

of cutting and chopping vegetables,

smelling of vinegar,

my grandmother scrubbed

it with between meat

and pastry preparation.

Under the slab, dusty bottles

of home made elderberry wine;

a medicinal brew for my grandfather's

chesty cough, and for a visiting chapel

minister, who appreciated a glass

to clear phlegm from his throat.

Nighttime, she'd place a candle

onto a small brass box

with shirt buttons trapped inside,

under a wax glued lid.

Her silhouette showing a dark side

only pretending to be her.

Everything that needed to be kept cool

was on the slab. Summer

and sunshine kept on the outside,

behind a thick stone wall, and in the

shadow of a tall boundary wall,

dripping with flowers, magically growing

from its crumbling mortar joints.