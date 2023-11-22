Lake at Night & Other Poetry
By Rowland Hughes
Featured in New Lyre Winter 2023
Lake At Night
It is not night’s shadows I fear,
but your mirror stillness, holding captive
a fallen sky.
Your moon, sitting centre to a halo of stars,
beckons me to its prominent light.
Perhaps the stars are stepping stones,
and strong enough to hold my weight.
But your moon is printed on dark water,
pretending to be real,
pretending to be my night companion.
Or perhaps I could fly to your moon;
it would flare in a short explosion of light,
like a firebird trapped in a glass dome.
But the flames will die,
and your moon will return to perfection.
Without me, would you even exist?
You are a looking glass,
but my image is nowhere to be seen.
If I were to close my eyes and sleep,
would you be searching for another soul?
You are the night sky, the universe,
taking up all the space inside my head.
There is only you,
the hills have vanished into the shadows
of their making.
And there is no sound from the trees;
their night whispers silenced by a sleeping wind.
Or maybe they no longer exist,
and are buried in the graveyard below the sky
you so cleverly portray.
Shortly, the sun will take away night’s image,
when the moon and stars in your universe
will be hidden behind a curtain of light.
Children will kick at your boundaries,
where sunlight will struggle to survive.
But this night, you belong to me.
Your monochrome landscape is leaking
into the surreal world that surrounds me.
Will you guide me into your sky’s attic,
where all memories and dreams are kept safe?
The Pantry Slab
White lime washed walls,
a tiny window with a metal
mesh air vent, shelves covered
with faded checkered oilcloth
and a waist high blue black
Welsh Slate slab.
The slab, knife scarred with years
of cutting and chopping vegetables,
smelling of vinegar,
my grandmother scrubbed
it with between meat
and pastry preparation.
Under the slab, dusty bottles
of home made elderberry wine;
a medicinal brew for my grandfather's
chesty cough, and for a visiting chapel
minister, who appreciated a glass
to clear phlegm from his throat.
Nighttime, she'd place a candle
onto a small brass box
with shirt buttons trapped inside,
under a wax glued lid.
Her silhouette showing a dark side
only pretending to be her.
Everything that needed to be kept cool
was on the slab. Summer
and sunshine kept on the outside,
behind a thick stone wall, and in the
shadow of a tall boundary wall,
dripping with flowers, magically growing
from its crumbling mortar joints.
