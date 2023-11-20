Japanese Haiku
Featured in New Lyre - Winter 2021
Come, investigate loneliness!
a solitary leaf
clings to the Kiri tree.
—Matsuo Basho, loose translation/interpretation by Michael R. Burch
The butterfly
perfuming its wings
fans the orchid.
—Matsuo Basho, loose translation/interpretation by Michael R. Burch
This snowy morning:
cries of the crow I despise
(ah, but so beautiful!).
—Matsuo Basho, loose translation/interpretation by Michael R. Burch
