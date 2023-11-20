Featured in New Lyre - Winter 2021

Come, investigate loneliness!

a solitary leaf

clings to the Kiri tree.

—Matsuo Basho, loose translation/interpretation by Michael R. Burch

The butterfly

perfuming its wings

fans the orchid.

—Matsuo Basho, loose translation/interpretation by Michael R. Burch



This snowy morning:

cries of the crow I despise

(ah, but so beautiful!).

—Matsuo Basho, loose translation/interpretation by Michael R. Burch