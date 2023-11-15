Featured in Issue One of New Lyre Magazine

I

How shall I call you, Spirit? You elude

The greatest thinkers of our mortal race,

And flee, like a ghost from the multitude

That clamor for a brief glimpse of your face;

Yet you still leave upon the world a trace

That mortal senses cannot know, when we,

The fondest treasures of the heart embrace,

Your presence in the changing phantoms see

As the reflected image of eternity.

II

It was the stars, they say, that first inspired

The mind of Man to plumb your mysteries,

When something in the human heart desired

To go beyond life’s known realities—

That nightly, as if from the native trees

Arose, and with a boundless beauty shone,

And launched our minds into uncharted seas

That stretch beyond to other worlds, unknown,

Where none but birds and silent winds had ever flown.

III

The stars! –immortal sentries of the earth—

From our first childlike steps of thought,

Like symbols of unchanging law gave birth

To all our boldest wanderings, and taught

Us faith in those unseen things that we sought

Beyond what our Time-bound conceptions know,

Like visions in imagination caught,

As if some great, good mind desired to show

The things above that help us make our way below.

IV

When Man first saw, in the vast, starry night,

The changing motion of those unseen spheres,

And thought beyond the symboled points of light,

That to the mythic, savage eye appears,

And marked the changes of a thousand years

In sacred hymns and monuments of stone;

Then Reason’s light pierced through the misty fears

That shroud from consciousness the vast unknown,

And like a flickering beacon in the distance shone.

V

And that point of celestial light gave birth

To a fire in the heaven of Man’s eye,

And he unleashed its magic charm on earth,

As if a secret stolen from the sky;

All things that in his scope of vision lie,

Were suddenly within his growing power-

All things that germinate and live and die,

Whether for eons, or but for an hour,

His mind, over the generations, caused to flower.

VI

The waiting earth then yielded to his hand,

Like a young lover, fresh to new delight,

As, like a god, he shaped the naked land

To his imagination’s inner sight;

From seashore to the utmost mountain’s height,

Wherever bold thoughts or bold feet may tread,

Like life itself, with power however slight,

By slow magic into all places spread,

The lightning of Man’s thought upon the earth was shed!

VII

As grass and trees and moss and all things green

Had once transformed the lifeless, cold terrain,

Creating oceans, air and clouds between,

That nourish all with the life-giving rain,

The verdant river bank and fertile plain

Now teemed with all the works of humankind—

With villages, canals and fields of grain,

Whose patterns with the earth’s fair forms entwined,

Appear to heaven’s eye, the traces of the mind.

VIII

And great cities grew on that sparkling shore,

That looks out to the vast and waiting sea,

Which ever beckons some souls to explore

The distant reaches of humanity;

And multiply the objects that we see,

With new forms, ever delightful and strange,

Enriching the mind’s common treasury,

Through which ideas, with the power to change,

Spring forth like buds, when men’s imaginations range.

IX

So nations prospered, driven by desire

To conquer want, and gain such happiness

As within this brief life all men aspire,

From his own hand, or what Nature may bless

Him with, leaving but few to ever guess

That greatness that in every bosom sleeps,

Which in the chain of being’s uneven stress,

Comes forth as from the hidden wellsprings’ deeps, And in one soul upon the stage of history leaps!

X

And heroes, conquerors and kings appeared,

Inspiring in all eyes desire for more,

And jealous thoughts of others to be feared,

That planted in men’s hearts the seeds of war—

And warlike natures in their breasts then bore

Them to new heights among the worldly powers,

Like blood-lust red and purple robes they wore,

Until those kingdoms ran their course of hours,

Then vanished from their gaudy palaces and towers.

XI

And prophets, too, and poets priests and sages

Arose, as if a presence that must be,

Speaking the timeless wisdom of the ages,

That watches mankind’s folly patiently,

And waits upon the time when he may see,

In soul-stirring image of song and verse,

That other, nobler possibility,

Without which thought itself would be a curse,

Yet is the power to command the universe.

XII

So empires rose, and flourished for a time,

Until, like over-ripened fruit, they fell,

To spread the seeds from which new branches climb—

As if they draw from that eternal well

That all life shares, and that one could foretell,

Like those luminous cycles of the sky,

Their bright ascent, then sinking down to Hell;

The law, it seems, all cultures must live by—

That even mankind’s greatest flowers of thought must die.

XIII

How many souls, whose brief and fervid song

Once thrilled the heart of someone, and awoke

In them a vision for which we all long,

Yet vanished like the dying candle’s smoke

Upon the wind, dispersing all they spoke,

Like all else that from us is ever fleeing?

Can we, like timeless conjurors, evoke

From out of that vast world beyond out seeing,

The spirit of even one forgotten human being?

XIV

Yet somehow man has always built again,

From out of that vast ruin and decay,

As if with that same fatefulness as when

The gold-fringed clouds herald the dawning day—

As if our minds read from a single ray,

The distilled essence of a million beams,

In which those myriad spirits seem to say,

In wordless language, like a pure thought-stream,

That we, like they, are born to this eternal dream.

XV

Whenever we, in our own sovereign mind,

The essence of another, recreate,

Whether through words or images we find

Upon the shores of Time, it is the gate

Through which the spirit overcomes its fate,

And lives again in us, like tiny seeds

That float upon the wind, and wait

To be reborn wherever that force leads,

By some mysterious power that all Nature heeds.

XVI

And so that flower of thought forever springs

Anew, as generations come an go,

Evolving to new forms as each one brings

Its own creations, that from new minds flow,

Until, it seems, that Man must ever grow

To higher states of spirituality,

And like those night-time mysteries, come to know

Yet ever purer, less imperfectly,

The plan of his existence in eternity.

XVII

How then, can we continue to be beasts?

And why do cruelty and hate prevail?

Whence comes that monstrous selfishness that feasts

Upon its own?—The untold millions’ wail

Rings to the sky, that we are born to fail,

Like some forgotten creature in the scheme

Of Nature, and whose brief and stormy tale

Seems like a meaningless and wayward dream,

That only some great future purpose could redeem.

XVIII

How can a being from such noble state

As this, be so easily undermined

By those who play on greed and lust and hate?

And those vast multitudes of humankind,

To their own truest nature be so blind,

As to believe their lives of hope forlorn,

And they, by the world’s purpose left behind,

Like orphans from an unknown mother torn,

Who come to nothing, for from nothing they were born.

XIX

And so the shade of Death hangs like a cloud,

That haunts even that fleeting happiness

We might have, and however strong or proud,

Is that fear every mortal must confess—

The one thing of which we can only guess;

The doubt that poisons all the dreams that we,

In noblest moments have, and makes us less

Than our true hearts know we are born to be,

And seems to mock the very thought that we are free.

XX

Meanwhile, throughout creation’s vast expanse,

The pulse of life is beating everywhere—

Even insensate matter seems to dance

As if to unheard music, unaware

A subtler, higher power is moving there;

As when the passing clouds cast shadows deep

Upon the earth, its changing moods will share

Their essence, like dreams visiting its sleep,

That unremembered, move its soul to laugh or weep.

XXI

All things reflect a higher ordering,

Whose ends, at any moment, are unknown—

A wondrous inner law unfolds each thing,

Until the image of its kind is shown;

The planets seem to float in space alone,

Yet there is unheard music, of which they

Are like the sounding of a single tone,

That moves across our minds, then fades away,

But lives in that great symphony the heavens play.

XXII

And every atom of the flower unfolds

With it, to its beautiful destiny,

Which lives as if in that eye which beholds,

Before it truly is what it must be—

The tiny hummingbird, unknowingly

The flower’s vital essence propagates,

‘Til everywhere its loveliness we see,

Yet only to its purpose consummates

In that beauty only the human mind creates.

XXIII

Between the smallest particle, whose fire

Explodes from storm-clouds in a flash of light,

And nebulae, whose swirling light-shrouds sire,

Over eons, new stars to fill the night,

There is in all within our mortal sight

A freedom for which every creature yearns—

A power over Time’s relentless flight,

That ever to immortal things returns,

But only, purely, in a single spirit burns.

XXIV

Like the reflections in a drop of dew,

The single soul a universe contains,

And all the thoughts that mankind ever knew,

Like memory, is flowing in his veins;

So when a life has ended, there remains

An image that in hearts may ever stay,

As thoughts live on, like echoing strains

Of music, when the notes have died away;

An infinite potential that no words convey.

XXV

Throughout the distant reach of history,

There have been those who came like a bright beam

That lends its radiance to all we see—

Yet they, to smaller minds, must always seem

Like godlike creatures, in whose eyes the gleam

Of something strange, yet we know is divine,

That calls us back, as in a primal dream,

Where Truth and Beauty in one thought combine,

Which all in waking life is but the outward sign.

XXVI

Yet how, but in a world of pain and death,

Could the soul’s true freedom ever be found?

For it is but a portion of that breath

Which animates the universe, yet bound

To matter that by Time to dust is ground—

Yet something sacred to the heart is shown,

As from afar we hear the haunting sound

Of music that a fleeting breeze has blown,

That brings it back to that self it has always known.

XXVII

And so that spirit which appears in song,

Can move only a heart to recognize,

That through the love of Beauty we belong

To some unfolding theme that never dies;

And as we look into another’s eyes,

And a reflection of that essence see,

Like moving waters under sparkling skies,

The hazy, changing image there must be

The still evolving soul of all infinity.

XXVIII

How can we know you then, or how conceive

Even the slightest, vague idea of you,

When all we can imagine or perceive,

Comes as from a dark veil we must look through?

Must it forever be only a few

Who, in this life, those mysteries discover?

Or is it something that we always knew,

Like the sweet thoughts in the eyes of a lover,

That ever wakeful o’er the dreaming loved-one hover?

Daniel Leach is a poet living in Houston, Texas. He has spent much of his life fighting for the ideals of classical culture and poetry. Read more of his poetry and writings on culture. His volume of poetry, compiling over 20 years of composition, is entitled "Voices on the Wind."