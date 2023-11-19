How to Get On in Society & Other Poems
By John H.B. Martin
How to Get On in Society
I
When nature blushes, in the Spring, because
the scent of blossom's at its sexiest then,
that's when I feel the least ashamed, and yet
the most ashamed at Nature's complex wrong
since blushing does become the human face
much more than make-up, say—or lies—or anger—
so Nature's face and childhood's face are one,
with innocence the universal theme
(Though I feel much less innocent than either).
So, on that far horizon, when the sea
just bites into those barren hills, and skylarks
leap high into the skies, like fountains of
pure song, I see a way out from my present
impasse … But not a place where I belong.
