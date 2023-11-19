How to Get On in Society

By John H.B. Martin

I

When nature blushes, in the Spring, because

the scent of blossom's at its sexiest then,

that's when I feel the least ashamed, and yet

the most ashamed at Nature's complex wrong

since blushing does become the human face

much more than make-up, say—or lies—or anger—

so Nature's face and childhood's face are one,

with innocence the universal theme

(Though I feel much less innocent than either).

So, on that far horizon, when the sea

just bites into those barren hills, and skylarks

leap high into the skies, like fountains of

pure song, I see a way out from my present

impasse … But not a place where I belong.