Go Now and Play & Autumn Meditation
By Janice Canerdy
Featured in New Lyre - Winter 2021
Go Now and Play
Go out now, children, while you can and play.
The time to romp and frolic will not last.
Drink Kool-Aid under shade trees while you may.
Sing simple songs of summer, dance and sway.
Tomorrow might be glum and overcast.
Go out now, children, while you can and play.
Time’s flies. Take to the yard without delay.
Turn off the TV. Won’t Mom look aghast?
Drink Kool-Aid under shade trees while you may.
