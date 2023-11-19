Snap the Whip (1872) - Winslow Homer

Featured in New Lyre - Winter 2021

Go Now and Play

Go out now, children, while you can and play.

The time to romp and frolic will not last.

Drink Kool-Aid under shade trees while you may.

Sing simple songs of summer, dance and sway.

Tomorrow might be glum and overcast.

Go out now, children, while you can and play.

Time’s flies. Take to the yard without delay.

Turn off the TV. Won’t Mom look aghast?

Drink Kool-Aid under shade trees while you may.