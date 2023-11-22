Discover more from New Lyre
Fresca Rosa Novella (Italian Reading) by Guido Cavalcanti
Translation
Fresca rosa novella,
Piacente primavera,
Per prato e per riviera
Gaiamente cantando,
Vostro fin pregio mando — a la verdura.
Lo vostro pregio fino
In gio’ si rinovelli
Da grandi e da zitelli
Per ciascuno cammino:
E cantinne gli augelli
Ciascuno in suo latino
Da sera e da mattino
Su li verdi arbuscelli.
Tutto lo mondo canti,
Poi che lo tempo vene,
Sì come si convene,
Vostr’altezza pregiata,
Chè siete angelicata — criatura.
Angelica sembianza
In voi, Donna, riposa;
Dio, quanto avventurosa
Fu la mia disianza!
Vostra cera gioiosa,
Poi che passa e avanza
Natura e costumanza,
Ben è mirabil cosa.
Fra lor le donne dea
Vi chiaman come siete!
Tanto adorna parete
Ch’io non saccio contare:
E chi poría pensare — oltr’a natura?
Oltra natura umana
Vostra fina piacenza
Fece Dio per essenza,
Che voi foste sovrana:
Perchè vostra parvenza
Ver me non sia lontana,
Or non mi sia villana
La dolce provedenza.
E se vi pare oltraggio
Ch’ad amarvi sia dato,
Non sia da voi blasmato:
Che solo Amor mi sforza,
Contra cui non val forza — nè misura.
Translation
Beautiful new rose,
Precious renewer,
By field and river
I’ll happily sing
Your every blessing—to the blooming verdure.
Your sacred blessings
Are rejoiced in both
Age and in youth
Upon all crossings.
And each bird sings
From its green dwelling,
Morning to evening,
To the trees and springs.
Upon that time and place
All the world sings,
And gives offerings
In honor of your grace,
To that angelic face—that heavenly creature.
An angel’s graces,
Lady, in you are seated;
Oh Lord, how daring
Are my heart’s wishes!
Your resplendent gait
Ventures beyond
Nature and custom,
A miracle of fate.
Among the ladies
They recognize you,
A source of virtue,
Past all compare,
For who would dare—fathom such nature?
For you were conceived
Beyond worldly nature
By the creator
To be immortally wreathed:
With your ardent gaze
Approaching me
Providence no longer seems to be
Of such cruel ways.
And if gazing lovingly
Should seem an offence,
I offer repentance—
Know Love forces me,
For whom there is no mercy—nor measure.
Translations © David B. Gosselin
