Fresca rosa novella,

Piacente primavera,

Per prato e per riviera

Gaiamente cantando,

Vostro fin pregio mando — a la verdura.

Lo vostro pregio fino

In gio’ si rinovelli

Da grandi e da zitelli

Per ciascuno cammino:

E cantinne gli augelli

Ciascuno in suo latino

Da sera e da mattino

Su li verdi arbuscelli.

Tutto lo mondo canti,

Poi che lo tempo vene,

Sì come si convene,

Vostr’altezza pregiata,

Chè siete angelicata — criatura.

Angelica sembianza

In voi, Donna, riposa;

Dio, quanto avventurosa

Fu la mia disianza!

Vostra cera gioiosa,

Poi che passa e avanza

Natura e costumanza,

Ben è mirabil cosa.

Fra lor le donne dea

Vi chiaman come siete!

Tanto adorna parete

Ch’io non saccio contare:

E chi poría pensare — oltr’a natura?

Oltra natura umana

Vostra fina piacenza

Fece Dio per essenza,

Che voi foste sovrana:

Perchè vostra parvenza

Ver me non sia lontana,

Or non mi sia villana

La dolce provedenza.

E se vi pare oltraggio

Ch’ad amarvi sia dato,

Non sia da voi blasmato:

Che solo Amor mi sforza,

Contra cui non val forza — nè misura.

Translation

Beautiful new rose,

Precious renewer,

By field and river

I’ll happily sing

Your every blessing—to the blooming verdure.

Your sacred blessings

Are rejoiced in both

Age and in youth

Upon all crossings.

And each bird sings

From its green dwelling,

Morning to evening,

To the trees and springs.

Upon that time and place

All the world sings,

And gives offerings

In honor of your grace,

To that angelic face—that heavenly creature.

An angel’s graces,

Lady, in you are seated;

Oh Lord, how daring

Are my heart’s wishes!

Your resplendent gait

Ventures beyond

Nature and custom,

A miracle of fate.

Among the ladies

They recognize you,

A source of virtue,

Past all compare,

For who would dare—fathom such nature?

For you were conceived

Beyond worldly nature

By the creator

To be immortally wreathed:

With your ardent gaze

Approaching me

Providence no longer seems to be

Of such cruel ways.

And if gazing lovingly

Should seem an offence,

I offer repentance—

Know Love forces me,

For whom there is no mercy—nor measure.

Translations © David B. Gosselin