Featured in New Lyre Summer 2023

Fresca Rosa Novella

Beautiful new rose,

Precious renewer,

By field and river

I’ll happily sing

Your every blessing—to the blooming verdure.

Your sacred blessings

Are rejoiced in both

Age and in youth

Upon all crossings.

And each bird sings

From its green dwelling,

Morning to evening,

To the trees and springs.

Upon that time and place

All the world sings,

And gives offerings

In honor of your grace,

To that angelic face—that heavenly creature.

An angel’s graces,

Lady, in you are seated;

Oh Lord, how daring

Are my heart’s wishes!

Your resplendent gait

Ventures beyond

Nature and custom,

A miracle of fate.

Among the ladies

They recognize you,

A source of virtue,

Past all compare,

For who would dare—fathom such nature?

For you were conceived

Beyond worldly nature

By the creator

To be immortally wreathed:

With your ardent gaze

Approaching me

Providence no longer seems to be

Of such cruel ways.

And if gazing lovingly

Should seem an offence,

I offer repentance—

Know Love forces me,

For whom there is no mercy—nor measure.

Translations © David B. Gosselin