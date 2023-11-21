Fresca Rosa Novella, Perch'i' No Spero di Tornai Giammai & Era in penser d’amour quand‘i’ trovai
By Guido Cavalcanti
Featured in New Lyre Summer 2023
Fresca Rosa Novella
Beautiful new rose,
Precious renewer,
By field and river
I’ll happily sing
Your every blessing—to the blooming verdure.
Your sacred blessings
Are rejoiced in both
Age and in youth
Upon all crossings.
And each bird sings
From its green dwelling,
Morning to evening,
To the trees and springs.
Upon that time and place
All the world sings,
And gives offerings
In honor of your grace,
To that angelic face—that heavenly creature.
An angel’s graces,
Lady, in you are seated;
Oh Lord, how daring
Are my heart’s wishes!
Your resplendent gait
Ventures beyond
Nature and custom,
A miracle of fate.
Among the ladies
They recognize you,
A source of virtue,
Past all compare,
For who would dare—fathom such nature?
For you were conceived
Beyond worldly nature
By the creator
To be immortally wreathed:
With your ardent gaze
Approaching me
Providence no longer seems to be
Of such cruel ways.
And if gazing lovingly
Should seem an offence,
I offer repentance—
Know Love forces me,
For whom there is no mercy—nor measure.
Translations © David B. Gosselin
