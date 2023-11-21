Featured in New Lyre Summer 2023



Radiance

A half-life passes, others come and go,

But no clairvoyant eyes can find the day

When what we’ve shared will finally ebb away.

Our palette lacks the muted indigo,

A shade to quench the incandescent glow—

Our cataclysm’s radiant decay—

And time provides no twilight to allay

The swelter as the burnished memories fl…