Escaping the Brave New World: Apollonians, Dionysians, Prometheans and Epicureans

In this episode of Escaping the Brave New World, the Confucian doctrine of the “Rectification of Names” and the current attempt to deconstruct Western civilization are explored in depth.

In the Analects of Confucius, the philosopher says:

“A superior man, in regard to what he does not know, shows a cautious reserve. If names be not correct, language is not in accordance with the truth of things. If language be not in accordance with the truth of things, affairs cannot be carried on to success. When affairs cannot be carried on to success, proprieties and music do not flourish. When proprieties and music do not flourish, punishments will not be properly awarded. When punishments are not properly awarded, the people do not know how to move hand or foot. Therefore a superior man considers it necessary that the names he uses may be spoken appropriately, and also that what he speaks may be carried out appropriately. What the superior man requires is just that in his words there may be nothing incorrect.”

— Confucius, Analects, Book XIII, Chapter 3, verses 4–7, Analect 13.3, translated by James Legge

Today, many words and labels are thrown around, often with little appreciation for their historical development and origins. As a result, political discourse has been polarized into two very narrow categories: the Left and the Right. However, with a broader historical perspective, and a consideration of four diverse but very relevant ancient outlooks—the Promethean, Apollonian, Dionysian and Epicurean—we are afforded the opportunity to approach the paradoxes of the modern binary system of political control (and its alternatives) in a more nuanced and revealing light.

Stay tuned for the next installment where we will discuss the various personae involved in the affairs of managing a state using Plato’s definitions of the Aristocratic man, the Timocratic man, the Democratic man, and the Tyrant.

