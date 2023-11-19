Dragon Wings & Other Poems
By Bruce Meyer
Dragon Wings
In memory of Joe Rosenblatt
As close as I could get to the water,
I took off my leather sandals to let
my toes dangle in the reeds.
I lay back with my head on a dream,
watched as a cloud became a dragon
and snort its flames across the sun
before becoming a fire-breathing dog,
and then a loaf of bread when
I wasn’t even hungry. But among catkins
and as a picture painted on the lake,
a dragonfly balanced on a bulrush
to spread its wings in a smile
because joy is a word that bears repeating,
especially in a bumblebee’s hum.
