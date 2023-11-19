Dragon Wings

In memory of Joe Rosenblatt

As close as I could get to the water,

I took off my leather sandals to let

my toes dangle in the reeds.

I lay back with my head on a dream,

watched as a cloud became a dragon

and snort its flames across the sun

before becoming a fire-breathing dog,

and then a loaf of bread when

I wasn’t even hungry. But among catkins

and as a picture painted on the lake,

a dragonfly balanced on a bulrush

to spread its wings in a smile

because joy is a word that bears repeating,

especially in a bumblebee’s hum.