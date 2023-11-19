Dragon Mountain, The Storm & Other Philosophical Vignettes
By David Gosselin
Featured in New Lyre - Winter 2021
Dragon Mountain
A sage and pupil found themselves
Before the foot of Dragon Mount.
They readied themselves for the trek
Across its dark and snowy grots.
Tilting their heads, they watched fog
Winding around the ancient spires.
Like a slumbering dragon’s breath,
It wrapped around each silent peak.
“The legend says that many tried
And lost their lives,” declared the boy.
Squinting their eyes, they raised their heads
And gazed upon the darkling heights.
The master turned to him and said,
“But have they crossed its cliffs and chasms?
“And have they dared to make the climb
Up Dragon Mountain’s emerald peaks?”
“The people said that only fools
Would dare such things,” replied the boy.
The sage looked on and calmly gazed
Upon the snowy mountaintops.
“True knowledge will always be far
For those afraid to climb its peaks.”
The master spoke and then began
To make the long and winding trek.
The Storm
Among the snowy cornices
And cold plateaus of foggy peaks,
A master and his pupil made
Their way towards the dragon’s den.
As both the sage and pupil fought
To climb the ancient mountain tops,
A storm descended on the twain
With howling gales and scowling rains.
In fear, and desperate for rest
—Sweet solace from the storm—the boy
Sought shelter in the dark defiles;
He quickly found a narrow space.
“Let us hide in those recesses;
The elements are stern tonight.”
“Let us make fire and gather round
The warmth, until the storm subsides.”
Although still eager to ascend,
The master did agree to stop.
They made their way towards a cave,
Which offered them a place to rest.
Alone, and sheltered from the storm,
They lit a fire to warm their limbs.
The humble flames crackled away;
The elements raged on outside.
The master peered across the fire;
He watched the student pondering.
And not a sound was heard, save for
The crackling of the humble flames.
Amid the calm, the student raised
His head and met the master’s eyes.
he old sage sat there silently;
His eyes shimmered across the flames.
“What most men fear more than the storm
Is the quiet,” declared the sage.
He stood up, then both the sage
And pupil walked into the storm.
The Climb
Who goes there, wandering,
About the mists and the rains?
Among the alpine crests
And mountains’ crystal streams?
A Chinese mountain man
Treks up the steep defiles.
And with him follows close
His pupil short of breath.
They walk among the pines,
Which rise from every crag.
The rustling of the world
Is soundless at such heights.
They climb the lofty peaks,
Tread worlds above the clouds.
“Peasant and sage alike
Climb mountains such as these,”
Declared the mountain man,
Then walked into the mist.
His pupil followed close
Behind, without a word.
The rustling of the world
Is soundless at such heights.
They climb the lofty peaks,
Tread worlds above the clouds.
