Dragon Mountain

A sage and pupil found themselves

Before the foot of Dragon Mount.

They readied themselves for the trek

Across its dark and snowy grots.

Tilting their heads, they watched fog

Winding around the ancient spires.

Like a slumbering dragon’s breath,

It wrapped around each silent peak.

“The legend says that many tried

And lost their lives,” declared the boy.

Squinting their eyes, they raised their heads

And gazed upon the darkling heights.

The master turned to him and said,

“But have they crossed its cliffs and chasms?

“And have they dared to make the climb

Up Dragon Mountain’s emerald peaks?”

“The people said that only fools

Would dare such things,” replied the boy.

The sage looked on and calmly gazed

Upon the snowy mountaintops.

“True knowledge will always be far

For those afraid to climb its peaks.”

The master spoke and then began

To make the long and winding trek.

The Storm

Among the snowy cornices

And cold plateaus of foggy peaks,

A master and his pupil made

Their way towards the dragon’s den.

As both the sage and pupil fought

To climb the ancient mountain tops,

A storm descended on the twain

With howling gales and scowling rains.

In fear, and desperate for rest

—Sweet solace from the storm—the boy

Sought shelter in the dark defiles;

He quickly found a narrow space.

“Let us hide in those recesses;

The elements are stern tonight.”

“Let us make fire and gather round

The warmth, until the storm subsides.”

Although still eager to ascend,

The master did agree to stop.

They made their way towards a cave,

Which offered them a place to rest.

Alone, and sheltered from the storm,

They lit a fire to warm their limbs.

The humble flames crackled away;

The elements raged on outside.

The master peered across the fire;

He watched the student pondering.

And not a sound was heard, save for

The crackling of the humble flames.

Amid the calm, the student raised

His head and met the master’s eyes.

he old sage sat there silently;

His eyes shimmered across the flames.

“What most men fear more than the storm

Is the quiet,” declared the sage.

He stood up, then both the sage

And pupil walked into the storm.

The Climb

Who goes there, wandering,

About the mists and the rains?

Among the alpine crests

And mountains’ crystal streams?

A Chinese mountain man

Treks up the steep defiles.

And with him follows close

His pupil short of breath.

They walk among the pines,

Which rise from every crag.

The rustling of the world

Is soundless at such heights.

They climb the lofty peaks,

Tread worlds above the clouds.

“Peasant and sage alike

Climb mountains such as these,”

Declared the mountain man,

Then walked into the mist.

His pupil followed close

Behind, without a word.

The rustling of the world

Is soundless at such heights.

They climb the lofty peaks,

Tread worlds above the clouds.