Demented Choirs & Truth Seekers
By Gleb Zavlanov
Featured in New Lyre - Winter 2021
Demented Choirs
Beware utopia’s demented choirs.
Their melodies, with sweet, seductive splendor,
Inflaming Man’s fantastical desires
For liberty from life’s abysmal mires,
Can even bid the stubbornest surrender.
Beware utopia’s demented choirs.
In semblance prophets, but in spirit liars,
Yet none would seem as righteous or as tender
Inflaming Man’s fantastical desires,
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to New Lyre to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.