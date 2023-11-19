Featured in New Lyre - Winter 2021

Demented Choirs

Beware utopia’s demented choirs.

Their melodies, with sweet, seductive splendor,

Inflaming Man’s fantastical desires

For liberty from life’s abysmal mires,

Can even bid the stubbornest surrender.

Beware utopia’s demented choirs.

In semblance prophets, but in spirit liars,

Yet none would seem as righteous or as tender

Inflaming Man’s fantastical desires,