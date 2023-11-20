Danaë, Dacha, The Impossible Man & Other Poetry
By John H.B. Martin
Featured in New Lyre Summer 2022
Danaë
We have been promised gold like this before …
But, now it glows on trees, we can't ignore it.
One day we'll harvest it … Or mine it, rather,
the way we mine our minds with endless words
to let the world know just how poor we are.
But, now we merely look on it with wonder,
it longs to fall into our hands … (Else cling
onto its former glories, like the sun
with all its gold, to these few trees, in lieu
of some more final settlement with power.)
Its gold is everywhere! Beneath our feet
as well as high above our heads, or drifting
towards the ground through ice-blue air, as if
the sun itself were showering us with blessings,
like gold leaf, say, or some more potent flour.
