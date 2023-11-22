Featured in New Lyre - Winter 2021

Chinese Classical Poetry

The Shijing or Shi Jing (“Book of Songs” or “Book of Odes”) is the oldest Chinese poetry collection, with the poems included believed to date from around 1200 BC to 600 BC. According to tradition the poems were selected and edited by Confucius himself. Since most ancient poetry did not rhyme, these may be the world’s oldest extant rhyming poems.

Shijing Ode #9: “Han Guang”

ancient Chinese rhyming poem circa (1200 BC - 600 BC)

In the South tall trees without branches

offer men no shelter.

By the Han the girls loiter,

but it’s vain to entice them.

For the breadth of the Han

cannot be swum

and the length of the Jiang

requires more than a raft.

When cords of firewood are needed,

I would cut down tall thorns to bring them more.

Those girls on their way to their future homes?

I would feed their horses.

But the breadth of the Han

cannot be swum

and the length of the Jiang

requires more than a raft.

When cords of firewood are needed,

I would cut down tall trees to bring them more.

Those girls on their way to their future homes?

I would feed their colts.

But the breadth of the Han

cannot be swum

and the length of the Jiang

requires more than a raft.

loose translation/interpretation by Michael R. Burch