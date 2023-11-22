Cartography of Absences
By John H.B. Martin
Featured in New Lyre - Winter 2021
How to Get On in Society
I
When nature blushes, in the Spring, because
the scent of blossom's at its sexiest then,
that's when I feel the least ashamed, and yet
the most ashamed at Nature's complex wrong
since blushing does become the human face
much more than make-up, say—or lies—or anger—
so Nature's face and childhood's face are one,
with innocence the universal theme
(Though I feel much less innocent than either).
So, on that far horizon, when the sea
just bites into those barren hills, and skylarks
leap high into the skies, like fountains of
pure song, I see a way out from my present
impasse … But not a place where I belong.
II
As Nature sometimes blushes, so she blanches
at other times, when black looks leave her bare
of everything—apart from innocence.
It is that innocence we celebrate
not only here but everywhere we prosper,
once we luxuriate in licensed lushness.
(Which isn't quite the same thing—is it, dear?—
as luscious licence! Like those 'gods' of Sodom
or like those fruits upon that golden bough
the Dead Sea brought forth in lust's aftermath).
