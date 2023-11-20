Published in New Lyre - Summer 2022

With his “Ode On Indolence” Keats bid goodbye to a life of striving and effort and ambition. Effectively he gave up. He decided he didn't have what it takes to be the great poet he had always wanted to be. With the immediate effect that he wrote three of his four great odes in that same May month. And then four months later, in September, the last of his great odes, the ode 'To Autumn'.

Though in a sense, of course, all four odes are odes to autumn: they are all poems of leave-taking, and of valediction.

Keats by this time knew he was doomed. He had already recently buried his favourite brother Tom and knew that he would soon be joining him. As a pharmacist he knew where he was headed. Hence presumably the valedictory tone of all these odes.