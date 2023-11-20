Featured in New Lyre Summer 2022

Behind the Sparkling Light

Behind the sparkling light in all men's eyes,

Across the wide arcade of twinkling skies

Reside the hidden dreams of those who died,

Who knew their tears had not been vainly cried.

Their story goes like many who have gone,

Yet, nameless, still resounds their clarion:

Like the winds that carry on the trumpet's call

Or some lone hand to catch us as we fall,

The smallest flicker must become our guide,

Our only guide through life's uncertain tide,

Like glimpsing the light of a nameless star

Who leads us to ‘n fro places afar.

Such things as turn men's sights into a haze

May be those things which change our ways,

Like that shining light of a nameless star

Out in the corner of the skies afar,

Which causes us to wonder at the sky

Where all the secrets of human hearts lie.

Our wits lie solely in these shapeless skies

Whose forms to the eye remain in disguise,

But light when caught in the corner of one’s eye

Across the arcades of the mind's peaks high,

That twinkling speck in the eyes of mortals

Reminds us all of that immortal;

Like that shining light of a nameless star,

Out in the corner of the skies afar.