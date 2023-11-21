Behind the Sparkling Light of Men's Eyes
By David Gosselin
Featured in New Lyre Summer 2022
Behind the Sparkling Light
Behind the sparkling light in all men's eyes,
Across the wide arcade of twinkling skies
Reside the hidden dreams of those who died,
Who knew their tears had not been vainly cried.
Their story goes like many who have gone,
Yet, nameless, still resounds their clarion:
Like the winds that carry on …
